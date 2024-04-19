Epic has announced significant enhancements to its retail network across Malta and Gozo, highlighting the operator’s continuous commitment to improving customer connectivity and service.

These strategic improvements include the relocation of the Sliema store, the refurbishment of the St Julian's branch, the Samsung dedicated Home Entertainment space in the flagship shop in Birkirkara, new mobile presence in Marsascala and the imminent opening of a new outlet at Shoreline. All this will further increase the operator’s physical footprint and reach to 17 locations, confirming Epic as the operator with the biggest network of outlets.

"Following the positive outcomes highlighted in the recent MCA report, which affirmed our leadership and customer satisfaction in the telecommunications sector, we are motivated more than ever to enhance our service touchpoints. Our store updates in Marsascala, Sliema, St Julian's, and the soon-to-open Shoreline outlet further reinforce our commitment to offer the best network, the best customer care and more direct communication with our customers," said Suzanne Spiteri, Epic’s Chief Commercial Officer.

The new central location of the Sliema and Marsascala stores, the modernised space in St Julian's, and the anticipation surrounding the Shoreline branch opening, are all steps towards providing a more accessible and engaging customer experience. Each store is designed to be a hub where customers can explore Epic’s offerings, seek personalized advice, and enjoy the high-quality service that aligns with the standards Epic’s clients have grown accustomed to.

This expansion of its store network also gives Epic's successful Trade-In programme another boost, offering customers a convenient and eco-friendly way to trade in their old mobile phones at any of its soon-to-be 17 locations. This initiative aligns perfectly with Epic’s vision of promoting sustainability and circular practices, providing an additional avenue for customers to engage while contributing to a greener future.

By increasing the number of its outlets, Epic is enhancing accessibility while offering more opportunities for customers to participate in this valuable programme and earn cash from their old devices. Customers are invited to visit Epic's newly revamped stores and experience the upgraded level of service that reflects its dedication to connecting with and serving the community.