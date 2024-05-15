In a world increasingly reliant on smartphones and tablets, ensuring the protection of these essential devices is crucial. Recognizing this, Epic has just started to distribute Epic Device Insurance, another first to market service, offering comprehensive insurance coverage for accidental damage, such as cracked screens and liquid spills, on mobile devices and tablets.

On purchasing a new device from Epic, customers now can choose to safeguard their investment with reliable insurance coverage, providing peace of mind in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Epic Device Insurance is manufactured by Maltese established Insurance Company Oney Insurance (PCC) Limited, experts in Affinity Insurance Programmes and managed by bolttech, the international Insurtech with a mission to build the world’s leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance.

Epic Device Insurance offers a seamless solution to the modern-day challenges faced by device owners, delivering unmatched protection and support. Whether it's a smartphone essential for daily communication or a tablet integral to productivity, this insurance ensures uninterrupted usage with its extensive coverage options. This means that if a device suffers from any of these mishaps, clients are covered.

With this latest value-added service, Epic continues to demonstrate its innovative edge, aligning seamlessly with its growth strategy focused on enhancing and diversifying its offerings to meet the dynamic needs of its customers. This is yet another offering that confirms Epic as provider of choice in addition to enjoying zero per cent interest rates and the chance to trade in old phones for cash. This service is already being rolled out in other markets where Epic’s investor group operates, including Ireland, Monaco, and Cyprus, collaborating with authorised after-sales repair shops for Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi devices.

“We're excited to deliver another first to our clients with insurance for mobile devices and tablets in Malta," said Epic’s Chief Marketing Officer, Karl Galea.

"Those days of worrying every time your phone falls are over. With Epic Device Insurance, we are making the latest smartphones more accessible and worry free so that customers can get the full potential of Malta's fastest mobile network," he added.

With pricing starting at €3.99 per month, this is an affordable solution offering peace of mind and valuable protection for customers' valuable mobile devices and tablets. Subscribers will benefit from up to two claims per year, allowing them to efficiently address accidental and liquid damages that may occur. The enrolment process is simple and convenient, with customers having up to 30 days from the date of device purchase to apply for insurance. Epic subscribers, within the month of joining, are offered complimentary, providing customers with immediate coverage upon enrolment. Subscribers also have the flexibility to terminate the service at any time without incurring additional fees.

To apply or simply learn more visit one of the 17 Epic physical spaces around Malta or go online.