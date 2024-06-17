Epic Malta and TriStratus have announced a strategic partnership designed to unlock business growth opportunities and enhance Malta’s digital landscape. This collaboration will create a powerful ecosystem which goes beyond traditional connectivity and combines Epic’s robust connectivity infrastructure with TriStratus’s advanced cloud and AI services, to meet the growing demand for integrated digital services and solutions for businesses across Malta.

Leveraging Epic’s reliable connectivity, fastest speeds and network management, with TriStratus’s scalable resources, advanced cloud and AI services, the focus will be on preparing local businesses for AI in three key areas: Cloud Adoption, Digital Transformation, and Cybersecurity. These three pillars stand on a solid foundation of robust connectivity, tailored to the needs of medium to large businesses.

Epic has invested significantly in technology and infrastructure to meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses. Through its dedicated Business Solutions arm, Epic for Business, the operator offers bespoke connectivity solutions, including premium fibre optic internet, private leased connectivity, data centre services, cybersecurity, and comprehensive IT infrastructure, all tailored to evolving client needs. As part of Monaco Telecoms and NJJ Group, Epic taps into global expertise, continuing to serve half of Malta's businesses and winning Malta's Fastest Mobile Network award from Ookla Speedtest® in 2023.

TriStratus, leveraging AWS and Azure, offers tailored cloud infrastructure solutions with scalable resources and cost-effective options. Recognised as a Microsoft Partner of the Year, TriStratus excels in delivering a range of cloud services, from subscription sales to custom architected solutions.

The Cloud Adoption Framework guides organisations through planning, migrating, and optimising operations for smooth cloud transitions, while their Azure-based DR-as-a-Service ensures comprehensive disaster recovery solutions. Utilising Microsoft M365, the cloud company enhances collaboration and productivity with AI-driven insights for data-driven decision-making and process automation. Security audits on M365 environments ensure optimal use and security. Additionally, they offer comprehensive data backup, disaster recovery, proactive protection services, and resource optimization on both AWS and Azure, facilitating efficient cloud migration and significant cost savings for businesses.

Antoine Galea, Epic’s Chief Information & Technology Officer said: “This is the kind of partnership we get excited about, where both parties can leverage their strengths, enhance services, and above all, address emerging technological needs for our business customers.”

Kevin Abela, managing director at TriStratus added: "Malta aims to lead in AI by 2030, and this partnership supports this vision by driving investment, innovation, and advanced technology adoption, seamlessly covering all customer cloud requirements, from connectivity and data centre services to comprehensive cloud solutions."

Businesses are encouraged to tap into this combined power of Epic’s connectivity and TriStratus’s cloud and AI services for growth and success, during next week’s EY ENGAGE 2024 – Architect Your Digital Future in the Age of Data and AI. Epic will be present to deliver a keynote fireside chat. Visit the Epic for Business stand at EY Engage 2024 to learn how your business can benefit from this partnership, as well as a free digital audit.