As Malta heads into another packed event season, Epic continues to lead the charge in revolutionising connectivity for large-scale gatherings, this time setting a new standard with its latest 5G solution. Having seen another opportunity to provide seamless connectivity, Epic recently completed the installation of high capacity 5G infrastructure to enhance coverage and capacity in Ta’ Qali picnic area and the recently inaugurated concert area.

The addition of this new concert venue, which already hosts the National Stadium and MFCC, will make Ta’ Qali even more of a hub for events in Malta, such as the recent Ed Sheeran concert which saw 35,000 attendees – a huge gathering by Maltese standards.

This permanent infrastructure is already proving to be a robust solution, doubling the capacity for downloads and connectivity, when compared to the network infrastructure used in similar events in previous years. With speeds reaching up to 1.5Gbps, Epic's 5G infrastructure now provides seamless and fast internet connectivity, ensuring that even in the most densely packed venues, attendees can instantly share photos and videos.

This was confirmed during the Ed Sheeran concert, where Epic customers used a record-breaking 1.9Tb (terabytes) of data during the show. That’s roughly a 75 per cent increase compared to the previous highest traffic demand at a similar event. The surge in data usage highlights both the growing demand for data and the exceptional performance and capacity of Epic’s 5G network, which proved itself up to the task.

Mario Cordina, radio networks senior manager at Epic, said: “As Malta continues to grow and host bigger and more complex events, its communications infrastructure must evolve. We are laying the groundwork for a modern and future-ready Malta, ensuring that when our customers attend large events, they have the best possible mobile connectivity experience,” he explains.

Antoine Galea, Epic’s Chief IT & Technology Officer added: “This is another building block in ensuring Epic delivers to its customers an award-winning network, and underscores Epic’s commitment to providing robust and reliable connectivity, playing a crucial role in the island’s progress. It also demonstrations Epic’s proactive approach to connectivity which allows its customers to enjoy exceptional experiences.”

In today’s digital age, the ability to connect and share experiences at events is as important as the event itself. Whether it’s a conference, trade show, or concert, seamless and fast internet connectivity is crucial. Epic recognises this need and has risen to the challenge, ensuring that Malta’s infrastructure keeps pace with the growing demands of its events.

5G technology is revolutionising how media is consumed and shared. It drives the consumption of immersive and enhanced video formats, enabling fans to share their experiences without delays. With Epic's 5G solution in place, event attendees can expect flawless connectivity, making every moment shareable in real-time.