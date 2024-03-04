Epic has once again showcased its leadership, clinching the highly sought-after Ookla Speedtest Award at the recent Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Pierre Etienne Cizeron, Epic’s CEO, accepted the award earlier this week, attributing it to the team's unwavering commitment to excellence and the delivery of superior connectivity solutions driving business growth and innovation in Malta.

"This award underscores our capability to deliver world-class connectivity that powers businesses and consumers across Malta,” he said, emphasising the significance of the recognition from Ookla Speedtest Awards, global leaders in intelligent connectivity.

Epic's accolade as Malta's fastest network is the result of a three-year journey of rigorous network upgrades and technological advancements. With a focus on building a future-proof, secure, and resilient infrastructure, Epic ensures efficient operations and supports the growing demand for online collaboration. In expanding its fibre network, the operator is also paving the way for innovations in IoT, AI, and other emerging technologies.

In the business space, connectivity continues to underpin every business decision, and here Epic is redoubling its commitment to the business sector through its dedicated B2B space, Epic for Business. Understanding the evolving needs of digital businesses, the Epic for Business team curates’ comprehensive solutions including greater mobility, tighter security, and expanded storage options, enabling businesses to leverage the latest technological shifts and drive their digital transformations.