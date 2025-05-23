One of the world's most historic sporting events is on the horizon and will take place at Epsom on June 7, as a talented field battles it out in the 246th Epsom Derby.

First run in 1780, the Epsom Derby has evolved into a global event, with millions of racing fans tuning in from around the world to see who will be crowned the best colt of their generation.

The undulating course at Epsom not only provides a stern test of stamina, but tactical speed is vital to gain the ideal track position ahead of the uphill climb to the line.

With the first British Classics of the season looming large on the horizon, the betting for the 2025 Epsom Derby is starting to take shape.

The lion in winter

Aidan O'Brien has saddled the Epsom Derby winner in five of the past eight seasons and is being picked as one to watch with his star colt, The Lion In Winter who tops the ante-post market. O'Brien's youngster only ran twice during a curtailed juvenile campaign, scoring on debut at the Curragh before a superb victory in the Acomb Stakes at York.

A set-back ruled The Lion In Winter out of the final months of 2024 and Aidan has decided to bypass the 2000 Guineas in favour of a run in the Dante Stakes at York. This strapping chestnut colt is by 2009 Epsom Derby winner Sea The Stars, so success in this fabled race runs in the family.

Delacroix

Along with The Lion In Winter, Aidan O'Brien could point both Twain and Expanded at the Epsom Derby, if both run well in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Another Ballydoyle colt being aimed at this famous race is Delacroix, who kicked off his three-year-old campaign with an impressive victory in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown.

Despite always shaping like he wanted further than a mile, Delacroix recorded some impressive performances as a juvenile. O'Brien's colt won the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket, before being touched off by Irish rival Hotazhell in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. Like The Lion In Winter, Delacroix is bred to be at his most effective over middle distances and that Ballysax triumph laid down a marker for the rest of 2025.

Ruling court

Masar handed Charlie Appleby and Godolphin their first Epsom Derby victory in 2018, before Adayar repeated that feat three years later. Appleby's best chance of a third Derby winner in 2025 is Ruling Court, who finished third behind The Lion In Winter in the 2024 Acomb Stakes.

Ruling Court spent the winter in Dubai and ran out a hugely impressive winner of the Jumeirah 2000 Guineas on his sole start around Meydan. Before heading on to Epsom, William Buick's mount will likely take in the 2000 Guineas - a Classic which is renowned for producing Derby winner.

Gethin

Owen Burrows might not be as familiar as Aidan O'Brien and Charlie Appleby, but he's proven himself to be a fantastic target trainer in recent years. Like 2022 Derby winner Desert Crown, Gethin ran once as a juvenile in a maiden at Nottingham, where Burrows' rising star secured a comfortable six-length success.

Gethin was forced to carry a penalty on his reappearance in a novice race at Newbury in April, but Callum Rodriguez's mount produced another sparkling display, powering four lengths clear of some decent rivals. Burrows' colt could meet The Lion In Winter in the Dante at York next, before targeting Classic glory on the Epsom Downs.

Green impact

Jessica Harrington came through a battle with cancer to saddle Hotazhell before his Group One victory in the Futurity Trophy. The 78-year-old will send her Doncaster winner to France for the French 2000 Guineas later in the spring, leaving Green Impact as her sole representative in the British version of that Classic at Newmarket.

Green Impact took down Delacroix twice last term, with the second of those victories coming in the Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend. Harrington is excited to see what her colt can produce over a mile in the 2000 Guineas, before stepping him up in trip for a tilt at the Epsom Derby in June.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.