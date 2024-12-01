The Maltese Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem held its annual solemn investiture ceremony at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on November 16.

The investiture ceremony is a key event in the Order’s calendar, where new candidates are formally admitted as Knights and Dames, and existing members receive promotions in rank. The ceremony, led by Lieutenant Ambassador Roberto Buontempo, was preceded by a solemn Vigil Service of prayer held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St Paul in Mdina presided by Monsignor Joseph Galea-Curmi, Auxiliary Bishop of Malta.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who is also the Order’s Grand Prior of the Maltese Lieutenancy, officiated the investiture ceremony following his appointment by Cardinal Grand Master Fernando Filoni.

This year’s ceremony celebrated the admission of 10 new members, including Chris Barbara, clinical chairperson of the Pathology Department at Mater Dei Hospital and the Order’s youngest Dame worldwide, Gloria Montebello, a 24-year-old medical doctor.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Archbishop Scicluna was awarded the Gold Palm of Jerusalem, the Order’s highest honour, in recognition of his exceptional service to the Church and the Order.

Valencia Camp with Roberto Buontempo, the Lieutenants of Washington, US, and Malta, respectively. 4. Ambassador Buontempo, Speaker Emeritus Dr Michael Frendo, chairman of St John's Malta and head of the Venerable Order of St John of Jerusalem in Malta, and Governor General Visconti di Modrone received the Cross of Merit. Lucienne Pace Ross was invested as a Dame by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. The Governor of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, General Visconti di Modrone, with the Mdina mayor Peter Sant Manduca. Dr Chris Barbara (foreground), was invested as a Knight.

Additionally, speaker emeritus Michael Frendo, chairperson of St John’s Malta and head of the Venerable Order of St John of Jerusalem in Malta, received the Cross of Merit for fostering strong relations with the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchure. Elena Ruda was also awarded the Cross of Merit for assisting the Order in funding the restoration of works of art inside the Order’s church, Ta’ Doni, in Rabat.

The event was attended by numerous foreign dignitaries, including Ambassador Leonardo Visconti di Modrone, Governor General of the Order and former head of protocol for the Italian Republic. Representatives and lieutenants from across Europe, the US and Canada also attended, marking the first time North American dignitaries participated in a Maltese investiture, namely Valencia Yvonne Camp and Colin Saldanha, lieutenants of USA Middle Atlantic and Toronto, Canada, respectively.

Following the ceremony, a luncheon was held at the Casino Maltese in Valletta, during which a substantial collection of funds was raised to support the Order’s charitable initiatives in the Holy Land.

This year’s new Knights and Dames are Gloria Montebello, Maria Montebello, Lucienne Pace Ross, Jake Adam Azzopardi, Christopher Barbara, George J. Cassar, Noel Gauci, Stefano Mallia, David Mercieca. Rev. Can. Joseph Cardona was admitted as Ecclesiastical Knight.