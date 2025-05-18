The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) is reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability by expanding the ERA Awards – Malta’s premier recognition of environmental excellence – with four new categories for the 2025 edition.

The ERA Awards aim to shine a national spotlight on individuals, organisations, schools and institutions driving positive environmental change across the country. The initiative, held under the patronage of the President of Malta, H.E. Myriam Spiteri Debono, reflects ERA’s mission to inspire collective responsibility for the island’s natural heritage.

At last year’s ceremony, the prestigious Buonamico Award was presented to Professor Alan Deidun, a leading academic whose scientific contributions and public advocacy have helped bridge the gap between environmental research and tangible conservation action. Meanwhile, the Special Recognition Award went to activist Steve Zammit Lupi, whose pan-European cycling initiative and local sustainability projects in Ħaż-Żebbuġ exemplifies the activism that truly drives change.

In 2025, the ERA Awards will introduce four new categories aimed at broadening participation and acknowledging diverse efforts across sectors:

Corporate Award for Environmental Innovation and Sustainability – Recognising private sector initiatives that contribute to Malta’s environmental objectives, including advancements in air quality, waste reduction, and biodiversity conservation.

Environmental Stewardship Award for Voluntary Organisations – Honouring community-driven efforts by NGOs that promote environmental awareness and action.

Green Public Leadership Award for Public Entities – Highlighting public bodies that demonstrate leadership in sustainability through initiatives such as eco-friendly transport and resource-efficient practices.

Green School Scheme for Educational Institutions and Learning Programmes – Supporting educational projects that foster a culture of sustainability through hands-on, nature-based learning for students, by means of a funding scheme.

Speaking at the official launch, ERA Chairman Perit Vincent Cassar said, “These Awards shine a spotlight on the exceptional contributions of those who are determinedly working to protect and preserve our natural resources. Through their dedication, innovation, and relentless pursuit of a greener future, together we continue to make progress in our mission to safeguard Malta’s environment.”

The expanded scope of the ERA Awards underscores the Authority’s belief that inclusive participation – across the public sector, private industry, civil society, and educational institutions – is key to effective environmental stewardship.

By recognising those leading the way, the ERA Awards aim not only to honour outstanding achievements but also to inspire broader community involvement in building a sustainable Malta.

Applications are open until Sunday, June 8, 2025.

For more information and to submit an entry, visit era.org.mt/era-awards.