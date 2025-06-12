Almost 5,000 enforcement cases were opened by the environment authority last year, according to a report issued Thursday.

Last year, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) opened 4,883 enforcement cases and closed 4,238 existing cases, according to the authority’s annual report for 2024.

The authority investigated cases of illegal dumping and wildlife crime and compliance issues related to quarries, industrial facilities, marine issues, waste shipments and single-use plastics (SUPs), among others, it said.

More than 1,300 fines were handed out by ERA, more than double the year before, the report shows while the number of warning letters sent out slightly increased to more than 1,200.

The number of inspections, meanwhile, slightly fell to almost 9,400, down from almost 10,000 the year before.

Mixed black bag waste reduced by almost a quarter compared to 2023, the authority said, attributing the reduction to the introduction of transparent black bags in July last year.

Transparent black bags were introduced to make it easier for enforcement officials to check the contents of bags without opening them.

The authority noted that five new locations were designated special areas of conservation last year: Xrobb l-Għaġin, Il-Qortin ta’ Isopu, the Ħondoq ir-Rummien area, il-Ħnejja and Il-Ġebla tal-Fessej, bringing the national total to 13.

Almost one third of the country was now designated as protected, the authority added.

ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca said the authority “remains unwavering in its mission to protect Malta’s unique natural environment”.

An attached audit into the authority, meanwhile, showed revenue of €21.5 million, an increase of around €4 million from the year before. The authority saw a considerable increase in its surplus, which had risen to over €4 million, up from less than one million euros in 2023.

ERA's asset rose to €27.4 million, an increase of just under €5 million from the year before. Its balance was over €16 million by the end of the year, the report showed.

The full report may be found below.