The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has confirmed that the Sofrito food truck, which recently went viral for its €9.90 toast, does not require an operations permit because it is stationed on the road and not on a Natura 2000 site.

The Authority reacted after the Malta Rangers Unit raised concerns about the food truck's operations on Dingli Cliffs, particularly regarding littering and environmental degradation.

On Sunday, the Rangers posted on social media that they had received multiple complaints about the food truck's presence in Dingli. After inspecting the site following the truck’s departure, the Rangers said they found “a large amount of litter connected to the commercial activity” and noted that the site “was not kept clean, with food waste left on the street.”

The Rangers said that commercial activities in Natura 2000 sites require a permit from the ERA. “The reason for this is to protect the site from degradation and environmental crimes such as littering, off-roading, and excessive trampling,” the Rangers said. They called on ERA to verify whether the food truck had the necessary permits and take action if needed.

However, ERA told Times of Malta that the food truck operates on the road, meaning it does not require an ERA permit. “Street vendors do not require an ERA permit to operate on roads,” the authority said, while reminding the public to dispose of waste in the bins provided in the area.

Separately, Dingli Local Council confirmed that the Sofrito food truck does have the necessary permit to operate in the locality. Mayor Raymond Schembri encouraged visitors to “keep the area as clean as possible.”

The Sofrito food truck, owned by Adonis Brace, has attracted significant attention after its €9.90 toast went viral online. Brace reportedly sold over 750 of the toasts over the weekend, leading to long queues forming at the truck.

Despite the truck’s popularity, Brace was unavailable to comment on the allegations of environmental degradation.