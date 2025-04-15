For the first time ever, children and their furry friends can take part together in an event merging science, technology and education at the Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara on April 26 and 27.

The Paws and Claws Easter Adventure, organised by Esplora on behalf of Xjenza Malta, will offer a unique experience for families.

The event will not only include interactive experiences such as science shows, but with over 20 collaborators in the local animal sector, visitors will have the opportunity to meet unusual animals, such as reptiles and snakes, among others.

