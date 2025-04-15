For the first time ever, children and their furry friends can take part together in an event merging science, technology and education at the Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara on April 26 and 27.

The Paws and Claws Easter Adventure, organised by Esplora on behalf of Xjenza Malta, will offer a unique experience for families.

The event will not only include interactive experiences such as science shows, but with over 20 collaborators in the local animal sector, visitors will have the opportunity to meet unusual animals, such as reptiles and snakes, among others.

Read more about the event on Times2.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.