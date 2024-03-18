A new exhibition allows visitors to explore the sea while on land through technology such as virtual reality headsets that give a scuba diver's view of the waters around Malta.

Dive In, a permanent interactive exhibition at Esplora was opened on Monday and aims to increase the understanding of humanity's impact on the sea and its impact on people's lives.

The exhibition is the result of a €50,000 collaboration with Esplora, the University of Malta, and the Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry for Education, Youth, Resources and Innovation.

Alfred Vella, the Rector of the University of Malta said: “We do not do enough research about our seas, especially considering we are surrounded by it. Hopefully, with an exhibition like this, we can encourage a new generation of researchers.”

The exhibition currently features a variety of technologies such as an interactive robot, holograms showing fish and virtual reality headsets, which allow users to see the diversity of Malta's marine life.

By the end of the year, other facilities will be added to the Bighi science centre exhibition including a digital microscope to look at microplastics and a sandbox.

Students looking at Esplora's new holograms. Photo: Christian Sant Fournier

This is the first permanent exhibition focusing on the sea in Malta. Gozo already features two marine visitor centres.

One recently opened in Għajnsielem and another in Dwejra has been open for over a decade.

Professor Alan Deidun, the first Ambassador for Ocean Governance of Malta said: “You can’t protect something you do not understand.”

Deidun also outlined another project working in tandem with the exhibition, the Sea EU Alliance.

It aims to strengthen the links between teaching, research, and innovation through partnering nine universities located in coastal cities.