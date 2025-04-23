A former real estate agent boasted about earning a lot of money by registering third country nationals on addresses of abandoned properties, a court has heard.

Deborah Calleja, 47, is accused of fraud and money laundering after issuing fake lease agreements to third country nationals. She denies the charges.

Her former neighbour in Birkirkara Josianne Grech, who is currently serving a prison term took the witness stand on Wednesday afternoon to testify in the case against Calleja.

“She would be doing some work on her laptop and told me they would either pay in cash or via Revolut, and she would put [tixħet] them on different addresses,” Grech said.

She said she received a letter addressed to a “Pakistani or Indian” national on her Birkirkara address on July 13, last year and went to file a police report at the police station in her hometown.

She received another five letters in December, when she was already at Corradino Correctional Facility.

“I don’t have any Indians or Pakistanis at home, just my husband,” Grech said, adding she was told by the accused that she was doing permits for South East Asians to be able to work in Malta.

The witness added that Calleja told her she was earning a lot of money and that the addresses belonged to presumably abandoned properties. She said she would share this information while the pair took drugs together.

The witness recalled another time when the accused took her to the house of a Pakistani national, who was more “intelligent” than Calleja, and helped her out. Grech did not go into his house and asked to be driven back home because she had “no reason to be there and look at them work”.

Migrant workers share experiences

A Nepali national told the court that in October 2022 he came to Malta in search of work. He spent a few months living with friends in Ħamrun but had to leave the apartment.

The man told the court that the first residential address used on his single work permit application was provided to him by Calleja. The man was looking for accommodation at the time and noticed some Indian nationals at an Imsida bus stop. One of them gave him Calleja’s number, whom he called.

The accused allegedly asked him for €200 and told him to wait for a few days since the room was not “yet ready”. This kept going on for months until the witness decided to look for another place.

He paid €200 for his room which he never got back despite requesting Calleja to refund him the sum. He also paid an additional €30 which Calleja asked him for on one evening.

“I was still waiting for Identità to send me the documents so I just paid up,” the witness said.

When asked about the refund, the man said Calleja told him she needed the money for food and he eventually stopped asking for his money.

Nowadays, his employer takes care of his single work permit.

During his cross-examination by lawyer Ryan Ellul, clarified that the people on the bus stop were not his friends but he realised that they were Indian nationals, adding that he needed an alternative accommodation since he could only stay six months with his friends.

An Indian national then took the stand. The witness arrived in Malta in December 2022 and need a residence permit and a lease agreement. A Bolt driver had provided him with Calleja’s number after he opened up about being in need of accommodation.

The man never met Calleja face to face but paid her via Revolut and communicated with her via WhatsApp. He paid Calleja €130 for accommodation and was told he could only live there after obtaining his residence permit.

He was also instructed to pick up Identità’s letter to collect his card from the letterbox at the address on the lease agreement. Calleja allegedly told him that no one lived at that address.

Replying to a question from the court, the man explained that he went twice to the address – once the letter had not arrived and the second time, the letter was inside the letterbox.

He then sought to contact Calleja to move into the room, but she never replied. His friends told him to assume that he had lost the money.

When asked why he did not ask for a refund, he said: “I was new in Malta and did not know much, and my friends told me to forget about it,” the witness said.

Landlord shocked by 'tenants'

Roberta Fenech then took the stand. She explained that she helps her husband with renting out their properties. The witness has properties in Għargħur and Gżira. The family lives in a property in Marsascala, which was never rented out.

The Għargħur property has been rented out for the past six years and every time they rented it out, they would do so through agents. However, they would always meet with the lessees before agreeing to renting out the property.

After recognising Calleja sitting in the dock, Fenech said they had used her as an agent to rent out the Għargħur property to a family. “Everything was regular there,” the witness said.

The police reached out to the witness in connection with a property in St Julian’s. This belongs to Fenech’s husband. The property is situated next to a garage which has the mobile phone number of her husband on the door.

“One day some people called my husband saying that they are the new tenants waiting to get inside the property. He had no idea, and we never took deposits from these people at the door as the property was already being rented out to third parties. My husband instructed them to file a police report as he was not responsible for them,” Fenech said.

She explained that they realised something was wrong when they got the call from these would-be lessees, however, they did not suspect it was related to Calleja since at that point it could have been anyone.

The witness only got a clearer idea when she was called in by the police in connection with the investigation into Calleja.

Calleja granted bail

At the end of Wednesday’s sitting, the court heard submissions on bail. Prosecutor Andrea Zammit told the Court that he would not object as long as the court imposes stringent conditions since Calleja had tried to contact a person accused of similar offences earlier this year while both under preventive custody. She said there were several criminal proceedings related to the scandal.

Defence lawyer José Herrera submitted that his client was possibly “very naïve” since the amounts which are allegedly involved are much less than those in cases similar to her.

The court granted the woman bail against a €6,000 deposit and €10,000 personal guarantee. She was ordered to sign the bail book three times a week and a curfew was also imposed.

The case continues on June, 2.

AG lawyer Andrea Zammit and Manuel Grech prosecuted, along with inspector Hubert Gerada. Lawyers José Herrera, Martina Herrera and Ryan Ellul appeared for the accused. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the court.