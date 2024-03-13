The government will be proposing allowing potential crime victims to wear an e-tag, Byron Camilleri told Parliament on Wednesday.

The Home Affairs Minister said that following the government's tabling of a bill on the e-tagging of perpetrators of crime, stakeholders had suggested providing the service to potential victims as well.

The government will, therefore, propose an amendment to the current bill to allow for voluntary tagging of victims.

He said the tendering process for the provision of the service was meanwhile being finalised.

The minister said the government will also be providing wearable panic alarms for victims of domestic violence.

“If someone presses the panic alarm, it would be as if they called 112, and emergency services will know the live location of the person who pressed the button."

Camilleri was answering questions by independent MP Rosianne Cutajar.

First presented to Parliament two years ago, the so-called 'Electric Monitoring Bill' was moved again for first reading in October 2022.

Electronic tagging will be provided for people sentenced to a prison term of not more than one year as well as in cases where a restraining order is imposed, or when a court issues a temporary protection order in domestic violence cases.

According to the bill, electronic tags can also be used on prisoners who are granted prison leave, and those allowed out on parole.

The bill does not apply to those who are out on police bail for serious crimes, despite calls from legal professionals including Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

The issue returned to the spotlight recently in August when Jomic Calleja Maatouk fled Malta with his wife while he was out on bail after appealing his conviction for importing explosives. The couple remain on the run.