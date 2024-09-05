The European Parliament's Committee on the Internal Market has approved an amendment to the EU budget that grants access to funds for producers of artisanal products in islands.

Maltese MEP Peter Agius said he had proposed the amendment in line with his commitment before the EP elections to ensure that EU laws were adapted for island states such as Malta.

“We must help small producers to protect and safeguard the authenticity of their products and tap new markets. By doing so we will also enrich our European and Maltese identity” Agius said.

The EU Budget could now be used to finance events for producers to share best practices, technical assistance for product protection and practical assistance for producers to promote their products.