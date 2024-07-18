EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday savaged a rogue diplomatic trip made by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Moscow to discuss ways for ending the war in Ukraine as an "appeasement mission".

"This so-called peace mission was nothing but an appeasement mission -- this was a plain appeasement mission," she told the European Parliament in a sharp rebuke for Orban, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency.

"Russia is banking on Europe and the West going soft, and some in Europe are playing along," said von der Leyen, who was courting votes in the parliament for a second five-year term.

Orban, whom she described as only "a European Union prime minister", conducted his July 5 trip to see Russian President Vladimir Putin just two days before Russian missiles blew up a children's hospital in Kyiv, she said.

"That strike was not a mistake. It was a message, a chilling message from the Kremlin to all of us," she said.

Orban's Moscow visit ignited deep anger across the 27-nation European Union, with several leaders and officials saying it was in no way mandated by Brussels.

The solo diplomatic initiative heightened EU tensions over Hungary, which has already had bloc funds frozen because of alleged backsliding on democratic and rule-of-law principles.

Von der Leyen this week ordered top EU officials to stay away from a series of meetings Hungary was to host as part of its EU presidency, and to send lower-ranking civil servants only.

In the parliament on Thursday, she dismissed Orban's stated aim to explore paths to peace for Ukraine with Putin, with whom he maintains close ties.

"No one wants peace more than the people of Ukraine, a just and lasting peace for a free and independent country. And Europe will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," she said.

She added that, with the war in Ukraine, "I do believe it is now time to build a veritable union of defence" in the EU, alongside NATO.

"We were too dependent on foreign powers. So we need to build a single market for defence," she said, prioritising a common European air defence system as an initial project.