Nationalist MEP Peter Agius has accused the government of backing a European directive that, he argues, will lead to higher prices for medicines in Malta.

Agius criticised the government’s recent vote in the Council of Ministers on the EU’s Wastewater Treatment Directive, alleging it contradicts assurances made to protect consumers from rising medicinal costs.

The directive introduces an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) on medicines and cosmetics, making pharmaceutical companies responsible for 80% of water treatment costs across member states.

A government spokesperson, however, dismissed Agius’s claim and highlighted several safeguards introduced during Council discussions as a result of the concerns raised by Malta and other Member States.

The directive includes updated provisions under the EU’s Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (UWWTD).

Critics include Medicines Europe and the Association of Pharmaceutical Producers but also patients’ organisations, who argue that these costs are likely to be passed on to consumers.

Agius further highlighted the compounded effect this measure will have on Maltese patients, “who already face high medicine costs and limited access to innovative treatments compared to their European counterparts”.

“According to data from the European Federation of Pharmaceuticals Industries, Malta ranks lowest in Europe for the number of medicines covered by public health insurance, with only six per cent coverage compared to an EU average of 45%,” he said.

However, the Ministry for Environment, Energy and Enterprise said that during discussions “Malta reiterated its concerns about the socio-economic impact of such provisions, particularly on patients needing access to medicines as part of their treatment”.

In reply to questions, MEEE said that “flexibilities were introduced to provide member states with more opportunities to protect vulnerable consumers and the accessibility, availability and affordability of medicinal products.”

These safeguards include the possibility of member states financing part of the costs for quaternary treatment where the application of EPR could affect medicine accessibility, availability and affordability, it said.

Malta argued in Council that the directive would impose a disproportional social cost on Maltese patients and inserted a formal statement in the Council minutes emphasising the importance of protecting patients and ensuring that the directive does not jeopardize access to medicines.

Agius points out that despite these declarations, government voted in favour of the directive on Tuesday, November 5, without incorporating any safeguard against potential medicine price hikes.

“Malta’s situation points to a clear national imperative to take all measures to protect the Maltese consumer from additional price increases on medicines,” said Agius.

“What does the government do instead? It supports an EU Directive which will lead to price increases and greater challenges with medicines availability!”

Agius described the government’s stance as “inconsistent” with the needs of Maltese consumers.

“You can’t keep treating people like fools on what you do in Europe! In Malta, they say they will protect Maltese consumers from higher medicine prices, then they vote for the directive which will do the exact opposite in Brussels,” Agius stated.

A spokesperson for the ministry insisted that the national implementation of the directive will require extensive public consultation.

“This will allow everyone to provide their input into the eventual transposition of the directive, with a view to ascertaining that the practical organization of the EPR framework in Malta takes full consideration of the need to protect access to medicines, particularly for vulnerable patients,” the ministry explained.