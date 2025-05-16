The European Union is seeking to forge closer strategic ties with both the United Kingdom and the United States, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Friday, positioning the bloc as a “global strategic player” beyond its political and economic roles.

Speaking at the European Political Community Summit held in Tirana, Albania, Metsola said the EU is working towards “a comprehensive partnership” with the UK, ahead of a scheduled summit on Monday, in this "very important and crucial time".

She also underscored the need for a “comprehensive deal” with the US, as Europe navigates an increasingly complex global landscape.

On Ukraine, Metsola reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering support, stressing that peace must be based on justice, dignity, and respect for territorial integrity. “Nothing can be done about Ukraine without Ukraine,” she said.

She also welcomed the symbolic importance of holding the summit in the Western Balkans for the first time, reiterating that EU enlargement is a “win-win” for both aspiring member states and those already in the bloc.