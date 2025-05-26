The European Union remains "fully committed" to reaching a trade agreement with the United States, the bloc's trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said Monday following calls with US counterparts.

Sefcovic said in a post on X that he had "good calls" with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Ambassador Jamieson Greer, adding: "We continue to stay in constant contact".

US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose 50-percent tariffs on the bloc from June 1, voicing frustration that talks were "going nowhere".

But he agreed Sunday to delay the heftier levies on the EU until July 9 after a phone call with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU remains subject to a 10-percent tariff that Trump imposed last month on imports from nearly every country around the world, along with 25-percent duties on cars, steel and aluminium.