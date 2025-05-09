Today, we are celebrating peace and unity in Europe, recognising the achievements of our Union and looking to the future. This year’s Europe Day also marks symbolic milestones for our European Union. It marks the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, which was presented by French foreign minister Robert Schuman on May 9, 1950.

Schuman proposed the crea­tion of a European Coal and Steel Community – the first of a series of supranational European institutions that would ultimately become today’s ‘European Union’. It also marks 40 years of the EU emblem – the iconic circle of 12 gold stars on a blue background – and 25 years of Europe’s motto ‘United in Diversity’.

The European Union is a story of peace. It is a story of democracy and prosperity. It is also a story of hard work and sacrifice, of fighting for freedom, the rule of law and solidarity. The European Union is a 75-year-long story of pulling together and building bridges towards the common good. Values that we live by every day. Values which many artists and creative people stand up for and promote through their art and initiatives.

Concerts like Live Aid had a huge societal impact, shining the spotlight on topical social and political issues. Artists such as U2’s lead singer Bono and Bob Geldof have used their fame to raise funds for specific causes and create awareness, as is being done by a number of Maltese artists like Ira Losco.

Since time immemorial, authors have been using their pen to defend and promote European values and have played an important role in the history of European democracy. We should never underestimate the powerful impact of writers like Oliver Friggieri, who transmitted his steadfast belief in European values through his works.

The results of the Eurobarometer Survey, which we are publishing on the occasion of Europe Day, underline the great importance culture plays, and continues to play, in our Union. “Culture” is the number one answer that people gave when asked what most inspires a feeling of community among citizens of our Union. Moreover, 86% of citizens in the European Union believe that culture and the arts are important for the welfare and economic development of the place where they live.

While the value of culture is not measurable, that result comes as no surprise: cultural and creative industries employ 8.7 million people in the EU. Almost as many people as are employed in the agricultural sector. Our cultural and creative sectors represent more than two million enterprises, which generate around €200 billion annually in value added to the economy.

And the importance of culture extends far beyond the borders of our continent. 87% of Europeans agree that culture and cultural exchanges can play an important role in developing greater understanding and tolerance in the world, even where there are conflicts or tensions. This is an increase from 82% in 2017, when the last Eurobarometer on culture was conducted, and Malta ranks highest among all member states.

Cultural and creative industries employ 8.7 million people in the EU - Glenn Micallef

Malta’s rich cultural landscape is at home in the very heart of our European continent and an important chapter in the European Union’s story of culture. Just think of Valletta, which was awarded the European Capital of Culture title in 2018. In 2018, over 140 projects and 400 events took place in Valletta and various locations across Malta, including the island of Gozo, around three main themes: Island Stories, Future Baroque and Voyages. Now the whole of Europe is waiting for the European Capital of Culture to be a Maltese town again in 2031.

Or think of the Maltese festa that was officially recognised as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO two years ago. Maltese citizens’ strong connection to culture is also reflected in the Eurobarometer Survey: for the statement that “culture and cultural exchanges should have a very important place in the European Union”, Malta – alongside Hungary – shows the highest level of agreement among all member states at 94%.

However, we need to ensure that the EU remains a global cultural powerhouse. That is why I will propose a Culture Compass for Europe this year, which will be a bold and ambitious political initiative that will guide our actions in the field of cultural policy.

We will unlock the full potential of the EU’s cultural and creative sectors; we will promote artistic freedom and protect the rights of creatives in the age of artificial intelligence, and we will make proposals to improve the working conditions for our creatives because culture must pay the rent.

We will be counting on the role culture will be playing in the story of our Union for the next 75 years and beyond. We also need to do our part to safeguard our Union and nurture our values, no matter what it takes. We should not stay silent whenever these values are challenged.

Glenn Micallef is European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport.