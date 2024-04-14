The European Union foreign ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss the escalation in tensions in the Middle East following Iran's strike on Israel, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

"Following the Iranian attacks against Israel, I have called an extraordinary... meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers on Tuesday," Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Our objective is to contribute to de-escalation and security of the region."

"The EU condemns in the strongest terms the Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel. This is an unprecedented escalation and a threat to regional security."

"The EU reiterates its commitment to the security of Israel.

In this highly tense regional situation, further escalation can be no one’s interest. We call on all parties to exercise utmost restraint," he said.