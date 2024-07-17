The European Parliament on Wednesday rejected a motion by a far-right political group to condemn last weekend's assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump.

A majority in the 720-seat assembly rejected the bid put forward by Patriots for Europe, a newly formed camp launched by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, to have the parliament issue a statement and pass a resolution in September.

Orban's scepticism on further Western aid for Ukraine, fierce anti-immigration stance and calls for EU power to be less centralised in Brussels align with Trump's views.

His Patriots for Europe group, which includes France's far-right National Rally, is the third-biggest grouping in the EU parliament.

But the parliament's centrist parties, which hold a legislative majority, refuse to deal with it, seeing its views as too extreme.

Even the other main far-right group, the European Conservatives and Reformists, dominated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, have no alliance with it, because of the Patriots for Europe position against further help for Kyiv as it battles Russia's invasion.