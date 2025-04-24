Maltese applicants hoping to work with the EU institutions will have to retake an admissions test after an IT bug rendered almost a third of submissions inadmissible.

It is the second time in two years that the admissions test to join the EU’s civil service has been derailed by technical difficulties.

The test is a competitive selection process run by the European Personnel Selection Office (EPSO) to recruit staff for the institutions of the European Union, including the European Commission, Parliament and Council.

The initial test, which measures candidates’ general intelligence, serves as the gateway to roles in a wide range of fields including translation, law, policy, finance and IT.

An estimated 9,600 people across Europe took the test from home, with 3,229 being affected by the bug. While 173 Maltese people applied to take the test, it is not known how many proceeded to take it.

The glitch meant that candidates who took the multiple-choice test online on March 6 were able to choose more than one answer to each question when they were only supposed to choose one.

This measure is the best way to ensure the competition's integrity and equal treatment of all candidates - EPSO notification sent to candidates

Following the mishap, all candidates, even those who followed the test instructions and only chose one answer, were informed that they would have to retake the test on May 6.

“EPSO understands well the impact of this regrettable situation and wishes to apologise on behalf of its external contractor. However, this measure, taken after very careful consideration, is the best way to ensure the competitions’ integrity and equal treatment of all candidates,” said a notification sent to candidates.

The test questions will be different but “of an equivalent level of difficult”.

One of the Maltese candidates who spoke to Times of Malta described his frustration at having to retake the test.

'It's a huge hassle'

“It’s a huge hassle. People have other commitments like work and family. Now I’ll need to take leave to study again. Coming from a European institution, you’d expect much better than this,” he said.

In an open letter to European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Piotr Serafin, Nationalist Party MEP Peter Agius said the EU should guarantee the right of candidates to participate in efficiently conducted open competitions.

“In the past, we used to conduct these tests at examination centres or by inviting candidates to Brussels. In view of the latest failures, it may be time to consider the real cost-efficiency of the latest changes and consider a step back for the benefit of better efficiency,” he said.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Agius said the issue was particularly pressing for Malta since the country was underrepresented when it came to the number of people who work for the EU relative to population size.

Another Maltese MEP, Labour's Alex Agius Saliba, said on Wednesday that he had also written to the European Commission to complain.

"We want a European army when they even fail to organise an exam," he said.

A similar error occurred in 2023, when several candidates sitting for an exam to become Maltese translators in the European Parliament were dismayed when they found out their computers would not allow them to access Maltese fonts and characters.

Consequently, some of the candidates failed to complete the work on time.