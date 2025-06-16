Special Eucharistic celebrations are being held throughout this week at St Dominic parish church in Valletta.

This year, being the 450th anniversary of the foundation of the Archconfraternity of the Blessed Sacrament at the Porto Salvo parish church, celebrations started last Sunday with the First Holy Communion of 13 parish children. Days of solemn adoration of the Holy Eucharist, known as Kwaranturi, are held from today, Monday, until Friday.

On Thursday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna will lead a solemn Pontifical Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral at 6pm, followed by a procession with the Holy Host along the main streets of Valletta.

The procession will end with a Eucharistic celebration at St Dominic parish church. Blessed Sacrament confraternities from several parishes are being urged to take part.

On Friday, Bishop Sandro Overend Rigillo, OFM will lead a solemn Pontifical Mass, together with the Dominic community at St Dominic parish church at 6.15pm, followed by a procession with the Holy Eucharist along the streets of the lower part of Valletta.

When the procession arrives in front of the church of St Mary Magdalene in Merchants Street, a special Eucharistic celebration, including Holy Host Benediction, will be held.

The procession will then proceed to St Dominic’s.