Teachers across Europe now have free access to a powerful new set of educational modules designed to help students better understand some of the most pressing issues of our time − from climate change to fake news − thanks to the EU-funded MIRACLE project.

The MIRACLE project offers a wide range of ready-to-use lesson plans, resources and teaching materials, specifically created for junior primary school students, though they are easily adaptable for other age groups. Topics include climate education, media literacy, the use of comics in learning and more.

In addition to accessing high-quality resources, educators who complete the modules and use the lesson plans in their classrooms will also receive a certificate of completion.

The MIRACLE project is a collaboration between Paragon Edu-Tech, MRC St Paul’s Bay Primary (Malta), Clever Books (Ireland), Jaitek (Spain), primary school Osnovna škola Tituša Brezovačkog (Croatia), Agrupamento de Escolas Terras do Ave (Portugal) and the University of Malta. It is co-funded by the European Union.

The educational content was successfully piloted at St Paul’s Bay Primary School in Malta and Osnovna škola Tituša Brezovačkog in Croatia, where both teachers and students responded with great enthusiasm and positive feedback. The pilots demonstrated the materials’ effectiveness in engaging young learners and promoting critical thinking on key global issues.

Educators interested in accessing the free modules or learning more can send an e-mail on mark.azzopardi.2@ilearn.edu.mt.

For more information, visit https://project-miracle.eu.