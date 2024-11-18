In the last two decades, Europe has faced multiple crises: the financial crisis of 2008, the COVID pandemic, the Ukraine war and the resultant surge in energy and food prices.

Moreover, most EU member states are struggling with illegal migration, natural disasters triggered by climate change, high unemployment and a perceived lack of political leadership to make ordinary people’s lives better.

Key questions must be addressed about what the government and politicians owe citizens and taxpayers, and each other, and what the latter can expect in terms of social protection and public services, as well as the role the private sector will play – as market makers only or, also as a stakeholder in enabling a good society.

Neoliberal political strategies of the last four decades have eroded the social contract model where citizens were expected to pay their taxes as and when due and enjoy free or affordable public health, education, and other public services as and when required.

Still, the centre-right and centre-left politicians stuck to the mantra of reducing taxation and starving public services of the necessary investment to control costs. For too long they sold the illusion that we could have our cake and eat it.

National and European level elections in the past two decades have shown that the success of the right and far right is as much about the left’s failure. Once perceived as the best defender of the social contract, the centre-left struggles to define what it stands for. It is losing its credibility as the political bulwark of a socially just Europe. This is sad for Europe and those who dreamed of the EU as a project of hope, peace, cohesion, security and prosperity.

The main drivers of the erosion of confidence in the Union and national governments are a mix of economic and social factors, including the cost-of-living crisis, a sense of being unheard, and the divisive power of alternative media sources such as social media, which serve to exploit and amplify discontent.

Rebuilding trust is crucial for Europe to navigate the challenges it faces

Trust in politicians and institutions is the glue that holds us together; it is the force of the social contract and the bedrock of democracy. Trust fosters cooperation, strengthens social cohesion, facilitates policy implementation and encourages public engagement and participation.

The growing mistrust in politics and institutions is leading to social fragmentation. Large sectors of European societies feel a lack of political recognition, particularly those with low income and limited employment opportunities free from precarious work conditions.

Traditional political parties continue to churn out increasingly ineffective propaganda to encourage many to engage in the democratic process. The rise of social media and alternative news sources amplified feelings of exclusion and marginalisation. In particular, social media as a primary news source has demonstrably impacted public discourse and political attitudes.

Political parties’ use of social media often lacks credibility and is considered hollow and stale propaganda by many. This trend is concerning because the fast-paced, frequently hostile nature of online discourse on social media can hinder constructive dialogue about complex issues and, instead, lead to social fragmentation. Europeans may become disengaged from the political process when they see institutions as unresponsive or unrepresentative. This can manifest as decreased voter turnout, decreased participation in civic activities, and a general sense of political apathy.

Rebuilding trust is crucial for Europe to navigate the challenges it faces. The first step in rebuilding trust must be effective and transparent dialogue. People have a right to know and to react to proposed policies before these are implemented. They want honest information that does not hide the hard work needed to improve their financial situation and quality of life.

An equally important step is delivering on realistic promises. The EU must demonstrate its effectiveness by delivering on its promises and implementing policies that demonstrably improve the lives of its citizens. For too long, European political leaders overpromised and underdelivered.

The decline in European trust is a complex challenge with no easy solutions. However, Europe can rebuild trust by addressing the root causes of this problem, fostering open dialogue, delivering on promises and investing in social cohesion to ensure a more united and prosperous future for its citizens.

Jean Monnet, one of the founding fathers of the EU, famously foretold: “Europe will be forged in crisis and will be the sum of the solutions adopted for those crises.”

There is nothing like a crisis to force politicians to bring about change for the good of their country. The next European-wide transformational crisis may be nearer than we think.