Europe needs to act of its own accord and not just react to US policy, Roberta Metsola said a week before Americans vote for a new president.

"In the last eight years, Europe has always reacted to what the US does and waited for America to save us when there was a war close by" Metsola told an event in Floriana organised by the EP office in Malta, CORE Platform and JCI Malta

European countries should not expect US policy to always act to the EU's benefit, she said, providing a recent example: "A [US] law was presented as an environmental law but was truly done to protect American industries. We were too late to respond to that".

Metsola was referring to the Inflation Reduction Act that provides generous tax credits and fiscal incentives on renewable energy, electric vehicle incentives, home energy efficiency upgrades, and advanced manufacturing companies.

Critics argue the act may promote a shift in green investments and production from the EU to the US.

Next week the US will choose between Democrat vice-president Kamala Harris or former Republican president Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Metsola said that no matter who wins the election, the EU needs to be better prepared to act of its own accord, she said.

"Our businesses are begging us to be prepared and not be complacent or squeezed by China and India," she added.

Metsola noted that Maltese entrepreneurs had to focus on presenting the best products, and for that to happen, businesses needed all the support they could get from the government.

She added that the education policy should also look to prioritise the current needs of young people: "People are nowadays entering the world of work, go back into education and then change careers".