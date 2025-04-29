A European court is set to decide on the legality of Malta’s controversial golden passports scheme today.

The European Commission is challenging the scheme before the courts, arguing it violates EU law by granting European citizenship to individuals without them establishing a genuine or prior link with Malta.

The sale of citizenship to non-EU nationals allows passport buyers to become EU citizens, obtaining freedom of movement and access to EU financial systems.

Last October, the commission suffered a blow when an EU court advocate general ruled that it had failed to prove the need for a “genuine” or “prior” link to grant EU citizenship.

Advocate General Anthony Collins noted that the issue of nationality falls under the sovereignty of individual member states, which retain the right to set their own conditions to grant citizenship.

His opinion, though not legally binding, typically carries significant weight in the final ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The golden passports scheme, which was first introduced in Malta in 2014, has faced criticism from both within and outside Malta.

Concerns have been raised by the commission about the corruption, money-laundering and security risks posed by such schemes.

An investigation by Times of Malta in 2021 revealed how Maltese passport-buyers would spend an average of 16 days in the country during their mandatory one-year residency period in the early days of the scheme’s launch.

The government insists that the scheme’s residency requirements have since been tightened.

On Sunday, the Financial Times reported that Russians hit with EU sanctions over the Ukraine invasion can partially circumvent the travel ban because of the passports scheme. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Among them, the FT refers to businessman Albert Avdolyan, who received his passport in 2015. According to a tally by the FT, in all, there are seven people who acquired Maltese citizenship and were later hit by US, EU or Ukrainian sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The FT adds that the passport-holders are among a larger group of 16 people who successfully paid for Maltese citizenship despite being politically exposed individuals or who later appeared on sanctions lists or were convicted of crimes.

On Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela defended the country's golden passport scheme, and warned how NGO's who benefit from the scheme's fund, could suffer.

Last December, Times of Malta reported that a Russian man who ran a “professional banking service for criminals across the world” was set to be stripped of his Maltese citizenship. Semen Kuksov, who acquired citizenship in 2022, was jailed in the UK in 2024 for his role in a billion-dollar money-laundering network.