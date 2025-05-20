The European Forensic Institute, a higher education institution based in Malta, has been awarded the Excellence in Forensic Science award at the prestigious World Police Summit Awards 2025, distinguishing itself among global leaders for its groundbreaking contributions to forensic and investigative education.

This international recognition, presented by the Dubai Police Force during the World Police Summit, honours the Institute’s exceptional achievements in advancing forensic science. As the first European higher education institution to fully integrate digital forensics, cybercrime investigation, and advanced crime scene science into its core academic programmes, the European Forensic Institute is redefining the future of forensic education.

“This prestigious award from the World Police Summit motivates us to continue advancing the science of investigation and striving for institutional excellence to support our common values and shared ambitions,” said Andreas Melinato, Head of the European Forensic Institute. Melinato followed on this statement by saying “It is not only a recognition of our institution, but also of Malta itself. The country is increasingly seen as a global hub for innovation and cybersecurity. We are proud to offer our students the highest quality education, fully regulated by Malta’s national authorities.”

The institute is fully accredited by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in line with the European Qualification Framework (EQF), allowing students to gain formal academic qualification alongside comprehensive professional skills and competence to develop their careers internationally.

Dedicated exclusively to forensic science, criminology, and investigative disciplines, the Institute has become a dynamic hub for education, research, training, and innovation making it a key reference point in these fields. This international accolade reinforces the impact of EFI’s mission: to shape professionals with in-depth scientific knowledge, advanced technical skills and a strong ethical foundation.

The European Forensic Institute also cultivates a strong professional network, fostering close connections between students and professionals to ensure that graduates acquire real-world skills and competencies needed to thrive in the field. The Institute is also home to several Centres of Excellence, dedicated spaces for collaborative research and innovation in forensic and investigative sciences.

The Institute has worked closely with the Malta Police Force on numerous occasions through joint research initiatives, thanks in part to its dedicated laboratories, including a fully equipped Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) lab, located within the Malta Life Sciences Park. This state-of-the-art science park, developed as a key initiative by Malta Enterprise, the country’s national economic development agency, is designed to foster research and development in life sciences and information technology.

This award represents a significant milestone not only for the European Forensic Institute but also for Malta, underlining the country’s expanding role in the global dialogue surrounding justice, security, and technological innovation.