Members of the European Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism (TRAN) are currently in Malta for a three-day official visit focused on identifying the country’s key challenges and opportunities for sustainable transport.

The visit was coordinated by Labour MEP Daniel Attard, who forms part of the committee.

Delegates from the committee will be meeting various government ministers, MPs and sectoral stakeholders. They also met with Opposition MPs Mark Anthony Sammut, Ivan Castillo, Ryan Callus and Alex Borg on Monday.

The delegation will also be carrying out on-site visits to key EU-funded infrastructure projects, including the shore-to-ship energy system at the Grand Harbour, the Marsa Junction, and the Kirkop Tunnel and Intersection Project.

Committee members will engage in discussions on EU transport legislation, maritime decarbonisation, intermodal connectivity, sustainable tourism, and regional development in Gozo.

In a statement about the committee visit, MEP Attard said he was especially proud that the trip marked the first official delegation from the European Parliament to visit Gozo.

“This visit is a concrete opportunity for policymakers and local stakeholders to engage directly with Members of the European Parliament and to showcase the realities we face on the ground,” he said.

Apart from sitting on the TRAN committee, Attard serves as vice-chair of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with Iran and sits on the parliament’s delegation for relations with ASEAN countries.

The MEP is currently embroiled in a Brussels scandal concerning allegations of corruption by Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Attard, who offered to waive his parliamentary immunity for the probe, has vowed to clear his name and described reports that Belgian police had bugged a football stadium he attended at Huawei’s invitation as “good news” as it will help prove his innocence.