Ten countries qualified for the Eurovision Song Contest grand final from Tuesday's first semi-final, with five nations dropping out following votes cast by viewers.

Sixteen more countries - including Malta - will compete in Thursday's second semi-final, with 10 going through to Saturday's final at the St Jakobshalle in Basel.

The so-called "Big Five" - Eurovision's main financial backers Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - have a guaranteed spot in the 26-country final, alongside hosts Switzerland.

The 10 acts qualified from Tuesday's first semi-final:

Albania: Shkodra Elektronike, "Zjerm"

Estonia: Tommy Cash, "Espresso Macchiato"

Iceland: Vaeb, "Roa"

Netherlands: Claude, "C'est La Vie"

Norway: Kyle Alessandro, "Lighter"

Poland: Justyna Steczkowska, "Gaja"

Portugal: Napa, "Deslocado"

San Marino: Gabry Ponte, "Tutta l'Italia"

Sweden: KAJ, "Bara Bada Bastu"

Ukraine: Ziferblat, "Bird of Pray"

Estonian singer Tommy Cash representing Estonia with the song "Espresso Macchiato" performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Photo: AFP

Lift-off at Eurovision as first qualifiers revealed

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest kicked off Tuesday with a semi-final filled with pyrotechnics, colour and a dramatic sweep of music, from Portuguese guitar ballads to banging Belgian techno.

Comedy trio KAJ - who are from Finland but represent Sweden - are the bookmakers' hot favourites to win Eurovision this year with their "Bara Bada Bastu" song about the joys of having a sauna.

"The Eurovision crowd gave us all their love and support, and we could hear them singing along. It was absolutely everything you could dream of," the group's Kevin Holmstrom said after they made it through to the final.

Also through is Estonia's Tommy Cash.

He, too, brought a light touch with his wobbly-legged dancing in "Espresso Macchiato" - an Italian-accented homage to coffee.

"It felt like it was an action movie. At one point, you kind of became one with the stage," Cash said.

There was an upset when Belgium's Red Sebastian - who had risen to third-favourite with several bookmakers - was eliminated on his 26th birthday.

"We were robbed," shocked fan Ruben Verdonck said, with the Belgian flag draped around his shoulders. "I don't understand it," he told AFP.

Dutch singer Claude representing the Netherlands with the song "C’est La Vie" performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Photo: AFP

Records, sparkle and sentiment

Eurovision revels in kitsch and a Swiss opening blast of alphorns and yodelling, accompanied by dancers in traditional costumes, got the party started.

Dressed in sparkling silver costumes and dazzling sunglasses, Icelandic duo Vaeb - brothers Matthias and Halfdan Matthiasson - were the first contestants on stage with their rowing-inspired song "Roa".

Next came Poland's Justyna Steczkowska, 52, who took part in Eurovision 1995 - the longest-ever time between two appearances - with an energetic, gothic performance.

"I'm excited, I'm so happy, I'm touched. It's like ecstasy. I've no words to tell you what I feel inside. I'm burning," the mother-of-three said.

Lilting through languages including French, Albanian and Ukrainian, the show swung from upbeat to comic to tear-jerking.

Slovenia's Klemen was joined on stage by his wife for the self-penned ballad "How Much Time Do We Have Left" - written about the bombshell of her cancer diagnosis.

Lights and lasers

Besides Sweden, Estonia and the Netherlands - who are considered among the front-runners - acts from Albania, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Ukraine, Iceland and Portugal made it to Saturday's showdown.

There was heartache for Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Slovenia and last year's runners-up Croatia, who were eliminated alongside Belgium's Red Sebastian.

The spectacular stage in Basel is different for the 69th edition of Eurovision, stretching deep into the arena, with fans on three sides.

Pyrotechnic blasts, 4,500 pulsing lights and lasers, and ever-changing giant screens set the mood for each song.

Following Thursday's second semi, 26 countries will take part in Saturday's glitzy final in front of a television audience of 160-200 million.

Though 10 go through from each semi, the scores are only revealed after Saturday's final, maintaining the drama by making it hard for acts and fans alike to gauge momentum.

A screen shows Canadian singer Celine Dion giving a recorded message. Photo: AFP

Celine on screen

Switzerland last hosted Eurovision in 1989, after Canada's Celine Dion won the contest the year before, competing for Switzerland. That win helped turn Dion into a megastar.

Organisers are tight-lipped as to whether Dion, now in fragile health, might spring a surprise star turn.

"I'd love nothing more than to be with you in Basel right now," she said, in a video message screened at Tuesday's semi-final.

"Music unites us - not only tonight, not only in this wonderful moment. It is our strength, our support, and our accompaniment in times of need."

Asked whether Dion might yet appear, a Eurovision spokesman told AFP: "We are still in close contact with her."