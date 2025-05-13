After what has arguably been the most controversial lead-up to a Eurovision Song Contest in Malta’s history, Miriana Conte is in Basel, Switzerland, to put the final touches on her performance of Serving, ahead of Thursday’s semi-final, and, if bookmakers and critics are correct, the final on Saturday.

Whether you’re a Eurovision novice or a grizzled veteran, here’s everything you need to know about Malta’s participation in this year’s contest.

When will Conte perform?

Conte will perform in the second semifinal this Thursday. The show starts at 9pm. The first semi-final takes place this evening.

She’ll be the ninth act out of 16 in the running order, between Lithuania and Georgia.

Which countries is Malta up against?

The other countries in the second semi-final are Australia, Montenegro, Ireland, Latvia, Armenia, Austria, Greece, Lithuania, Georgia, Denmark, Czechia, Luxembourg, Israel, Serbia and Finland.

Ten out of 16 countries will qualify for the final on Saturday.

Austria is the second favourite to win the contest outright after Sweden, while Czechia, Finland and Israel are predicted to be in the top 10.

Where can I watch the show?

TVM will be screening the event live. There will also be a Eurovision fan zone in St George’s Square, Valletta, for both semi-finals and the final. Times of Malta will be bringing regular updates.

How does voting work?

If you’re a Maltese person living abroad, or have friends overseas, now’s the time to enlist them to help Conte reach the final.

On Thursday, only residents of countries in Malta’s semi-final as mentioned above can vote for Serving, as well as people living in the United Kingdom, France and Germany, which automatically qualify.

You can cast your vote by phone, SMS or the Eurovision Song Contest app.

What are her chances of qualifying for the final?

If bookmakers are to be believed, Conte has a big chance of breaking Malta’s current streak of not qualifying for the final since Destiny placed seventh in 2021.

According to Paddy Power, Serving is the fourth-favourite to get the most votes on Thursday, behind the entries of Israel, Finland and Austria.

Fellow betting site Wiliam Hill gives Malta a 1/9 chance of reaching the final.

If Malta does qualify, it faces an uphill struggle to be crowned the winner.

Eurovisionworld places Conte as the 11th favourite.

Eurovisionfun is slightly more positive, predicting a ninth-place finish. Paddy Power is the happy middle, placing Malta as 10th favourite.

What are the critics saying?

Critics and reviewers have generally been positive about Malta’s entry for this year.

“Serving is a true earworm: pleasant, strong and impressively polished.

Beyond the song itself, Miriana is a fantastic vocalist who delivers it flawlessly. Her sass, charisma and attitude are a perfect match for this entry,” wrote Reza Mafi from Eurovision fan site Euro Alfa.

YouTube channel Eurovision Hub also heaped praise on Conte.

In a video featuring Eurovision superfans reacting to Serving, the various people commenting were effusive about the singer’s qualities.

“She’s got a great voice and a great stage presence,” said one commentator, while another noted her charisma and apparent confidence onstage.

YouTuber The Honest Vocal Coach, who has over 270,000 subscribers, said she liked Miriana’s vocal tone.

“It’s got a distinctive high tone to it and her control is pretty good, although she is getting out of breath a little bit,” she said.

It’s worth noting that the YouTube videos mentioned were recorded before festival organisers banned Conte’s original song Serving Kant after complaints that the Maltese word “kant” (meaning singing) sounded too similar to an English vulgarity.

The banned word will be replaced in the song’s chorus with the sound of a raspy “aahh”.

Will the audience sing the original lyric?

That’s the million-dollar question.

In various concerts that Conte has performed in the run-up to the show, audiences have not hesitated to sing ‘Kant’.

But even if the crowd in the St Jakobshalle Arena does the same, Eurovision has a history of censoring the live audience on the TV broadcast.

In 2024, booing and whistling directed at Israel’s performance was masked by fake cheering and applause.