Malta has joined another 25 countries taking part in Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest grand final, with 20 now having qualified from this week's semi-finals.

Ten countries went through from Tuesday's first semi-final, while five were eliminated following votes cast by viewers.

The final line-up was completed after Thursday's second semi-final, when 10 countries progressed and six were knocked out.

The so-called "Big Five" -- Eurovision's main financial backers France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom -- have guaranteed spots in the final, alongside hosts Switzerland.

Here are the 26 countries, their acts and their songs competing for Eurovision glory on Saturday at the St. Jakobshalle arena in the Swiss city of Basel:

Albania: Shkodra Elektronike, "Zjerm"

Armenia: Parg, "Survivor"

Austria: JJ, "Wasted Love"

Estonia: Tommy Cash, "Espresso Macchiato"

Denmark: Sissal, "Hallucination"

Finland: Erika Vikman, "Ich Komme"

France: Louane, "Maman"

Germany: Abor & Tynna, "Baller"

Greece: Klavdia, "Asteromata"

Iceland: Vaeb, "Roa"

Israel: Yuval Raphael, "New Day Will Rise"

Italy: Lucio Corsi, "Volevo Essere Un Duro"

Latvia: Tautumeitas, "Bur Man Laimi"

Lithuania: Katarsis, "Tavo akys"

Luxembourg: Laura Thorn, "La Poupee Monte Le Son"

Malta: Miriana Conte, "Serving"

Netherlands: Claude, "C'est la Vie"

Norway: Kyle Alessandro, "Lighter"

Poland: Justyna Steczkowska, "Gaja"

Portugal: Napa, "Deslocado"

San Marino: Gabry Ponte, "Tutta l'Italia"

Spain: Melody, "Esa Diva"

Sweden: KAJ, "Bara Bada Bastu"

Switzerland: Zoe Me, "Voyage"

Ukraine: Ziferblat, "Bird of Pray"

United Kingdom: Remember Monday, "What the Hell Just Happened?"

Milkshakes, opera and lust

The semis and the final are being staged at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Switzerland's third city Basel, before 6,500 fans.

But an audience of 160 million to 200 million is expected to tune in to Saturday's showpiece battle for the Eurovision crown.

Australian social media powerhouse Go-Jo opened Thursday's show with "Milkshake Man", a song dripping in innuendo and 1970s glam vibes.

Australia opened the show on Thursday evening with Go-Jo. Photo: AFP

Eurovision, the world's biggest live television music event, has a big following in Australia, and the country has competed since 2015.

Norwegian singer Emmy appeared for Ireland with her space-themed song "Laika Party", featuring spangly silver outfits and a dance beat.

Maltese diva Miriana Conte's performance of "Serving" featured a giant pair of lips and a glitterball, furs and fans and ended with her bouncing around on a rubber ball.

Austria's JJ performed "Wasted Love", a song which builds in intensity, combining high-pitched operatic vocals and modern beats.

Georgia's Mariam Shengelia brought snow queen vibes to her dramatic ballad "Freedom".

And Finland's Erika Vikman was the last to take to the stage with "Ich Komme", a leather-clad song about falling into the trance of lust, finishing with the singer riding a golden microphone suspended in the air.

Protests over Israel's participation

Israel's participation in Eurovision 2025 has drawn protests over the war in Gaza.

Its competitor Yuval Raphael survived the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war, hiding beneath bodies as Hamas gunmen attacked a music festival, killing hundreds.

Outside the St. Jakobshalle, dozens of protesters milled about on Thursday with Palestinian flags on their shoulders.

Elsewhere in Basel, dozens attended a rally in support of Raphael, waving large Israeli flags.

At Thursday's final dress rehearsal, six demonstrators, including a family, disrupted Raphael's performance with oversized flags and whistles and were ejected, the host broadcaster said.

"The organisers are committed to a neutral, safe, inclusive and respectful environment at the Eurovision Song Contest," the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation added.

Hot pink and sequins

Thousands of hyped-up Eurovision fans, dressed to the nines in leopard print, sequinned dresses and even hot-pink zebra stripes, queued up early outside to take their places in the arena.

They carried Danish, Finnish, Maltese and Israeli flags, while one woman wore a headband decorated with the flags of every competing country.

Austrian fan Marcel Fina said JJ had every chance to win the final.

"Definitely, it's a very good song. It's unique, it's special, that's what you need for Eurovision. He sings incredibly, and we have very good chances this year," he told AFP.

Basel is on the Swiss border with France and Germany and plenty of French fans like Fulvio Taponnier were backing their entrant Louane to win the crown on Saturday.

"Honestly, the song is a very beautiful song. It's emotional, it speaks to a lot of people -- it can even speak to everyone. In terms of the performance, you really feel that she's invested in it, and that's also understandable given the lyrics," he said.

Sweden are the overall hot favourites to win Eurovision, followed by Austria, then the Netherlands, France, Finland and Israel, according to the bookmakers.

Comedy trio KAJ -- from Finland but representing Sweden -- are making their competitors sweat with their song "Bara Bada Bastu", about the joys of having a sauna.

They came through Tuesday's first semi-final, as did Estonia's Tommy Cash with his Italian-accented "Espresso Macchiato" and Poland's Justyna Steczkowska, who first appeared at Eurovision in 1995.