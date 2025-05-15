Euthanasia will maintain people’s dignity and give them “the dignity of choice”, Labour Party president Alex Sciberras said on Thursday evening.

Speaking at the Labour Party’s extraordinary general conference, Sciberras recalled the death of both his parents who succumbed to terminal illness.

“My mother’s last words were ‘ouch’,” Sciberras said. “My mother suffered needlessly in the last days of her life.”

He pointed out that despite all the scientific progress in the medical sector, all the “love and dedication”, his parents still had to succumb to a painful death full of suffering.

“We should maintain people’s dignity, the dignity of choice,” Sciberras insisted. “It should be your choice how you get to spend the last days of your life.”

Earlier this month the government unveiled proposals for a public consultation on the introduction of assisted voluntary euthanasia for terminally ill patients with less than six months to live.

Labour Party leader Robert Abela called for a “mature” discussion on the topic while investment in palliative care and the best medicines should continue.

The PL’s extraordinary general conference agreed on changes to the party’s statute which Abela said will further strengthen the party, adding that the party’s biggest challenge was to “take the country to the next level”.

Abela revealed that in the next Budget the government will continue to increase pensions and children’s allowance and there will be measures that will affect particular sections of society.

He gave an account of the schemes and grants for property buyers saying that first-time buyers will receive another payment next months and there are others who will receive it for the first time as part of the €10,000 scheme over 10 years on first property purchases.

This week a new grant came into force, previously not mentioned in the Budget, giving those who buy an energy-efficient property a grant between €4,500 and €9,000 over 3 years.