A third public meeting about a proposal to legalise voluntary assisted euthanasia was well attended and saw people share a range of personal experiences related to the proposal, the Reforms parliamentary secretariat said in a statement.

Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg thanked members of the public who contributed to the session by opening up about painful personal experiences.

The government statement highlighted contributions by people who “described the suffering of their loved ones and their fear that they too would go through the same calvary due to serious hereditary conditions.”

It made no mention of others who spoke at the event but criticised the euthanasia proposal.

In all, 22 members of the public spoke at the event.

Buttigieg said she had used the event to warn against fearmongering and misinformation about the proposal, noting that disability, old age and mental health will not be eligible grounds for euthanasia under the proposal.

"Apart from there being no legal basis (for a complaint), this person didn't even wait for a reply and just got up and left," she said. "I understand that some people are against every reform or whiff of change. But we will not allow intimidation or silencing people with different views."

, Buttigieg said she had felt "threatened" by a member of the public who said he would be asking the police to press criminal charges against her for having pushed the proposal.

Public consultation on the government’s proposal ends on July 2. So far, the government has received more than 450 submissions to be analysed, the government said.

First unveiled in May, the proposal would allow people who are terminally ill with less than six months left to live to voluntarily end their lives. Two panels focused on medical and legal matters will analyse such requests before they are approved.