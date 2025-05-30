The government has released a comprehensive document entitled ‘Public Consultation on Voluntary Assisted Euthanasia’ for discussion.

This initiative, outlined in the government’s electoral manifesto, is another step toward addressing the complex and sensitive issue of end-of-life care for individuals with terminal illness.

This document reflects a measured approach, inviting all citizens to engage in a national dialogue that balances compassion, dignity and ethical responsibility. It acknowledges the profound moral questions surrounding euthanasia, encouraging a respectful exchange of perspectives to shape a policy that reflects Malta’s deeply held cultural and ethical values.

The paper lays out a framework for considering the introduction of voluntary assisted euthanasia for individuals suffering from terminal, irreversible conditions.

It establishes clear principles, criteria and protections to ensure that any potential legislation would prioritise patient autonomy while protecting against abuse.

Key highlights include the requirement for the patient’s explicit, free and documented consent, the involvement of multiple medical professionals – including psychiatrists – to confirm mental capacity and a mandatory 12-month residency period in Malta.

These measures show a commitment to safeguarding the vulnerable and ensuring that decisions are made with the utmost care and reflection.

One of the document’s strengths is its recognition of the importance of palliative care alongside the euthanasia debate. The government reaffirms its pledge to enhance palliative services, as outlined in the electoral programme and the ongoing strategy by the Ministry for Health and Active Ageing.

This dual approach acknowledges that while some patients may benefit from advanced medical support, others may seek a dignified end to their suffering – a choice that deserves respect and thoughtful, compassionate consideration.

The proposal to allow patients to opt for the procedure in a government hospital or their private residence, with the presence of a medical professional, further underscores the emphasis on empathy and respect for individual preferences. This flexibility ensures that patients can make deeply personal decisions in an environment where they feel most comfortable, fostering a sense of agency in their final moments.

The international perspective mentioned in the paper contributes further to an informed debate. By examining the legal frameworks of countries where voluntary assisted euthanasia is permitted, Malta is positioning itself to learn from global best practices while tailoring a model suited to its unique sociocultural context.

This comparative approach helps address concerns about implementation, drawing on established systems to anticipate challenges and refine procedures with precision and care.

The establishment of a regulatory board, chaired by a retired judge and supported by medical and legal experts, adds another layer of accountability, ensuring that procedures are followed diligently and that annual statistics are published to maintain transparency. This board will also monitor ethical compliance, addressing any emerging issues to maintain public trust in the system.

The proposal to introduce a ‘living will’ or advanced medical directive allows individuals, while in good health, to outline their preferences for care and treatment in the face of terminal conditions.

This provision empowers patients to plan ahead with informed consent, aligning with the document’s overarching theme of respecting personal autonomy while upholding human dignity and fostering proactive decision-making.

The eight-week public consultation invites diverse voices – medical professionals, ethicists, religious leaders and citizens – to contribute to a debate that is both sensitive and emotionally charged.

To facilitate this, the government has committed to hosting public fora, online surveys and expert panels to ensure accessibility and inclusion.

This process aims to capture the spectrum of societal views, from those who see euthanasia as an act of compassion to those who raise ethical objections, fostering a dialogue that respects all perspectives and encourages mutual understanding.

The consultation emphasises education, providing resources to help citizens understand the medical, legal and ethical dimensions of euthanasia. By promoting informed participation, the government seeks to foster more understanding on this topic.

While the subject of euthanasia remains divisive, this document represents a balanced and compassionate starting point. It does not impose a solution but opens the door to a national conversation that could lead to legislation that is both robust and humane, ensuring that any policy reflects the will of the Maltese people while safeguarding individual rights and promoting a dignified approach.

Helena Dalli is a former European commissioner.