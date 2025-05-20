I write on the government’s recently released document ‘Public Consultation on Assisted Voluntary Euthanasia’.

This is a highly sensitive issue which, in my opinion, should have been discussed in depth with all appropriate stakeholders before being presented to the public.

I have in mind representatives of patients, people in favour and those against this proposal, the Medical Association of Malta, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, Hospice services, the Medical Council, medical ethics bodies, the Chamber of Advocates, pharmacists, the Church, oncologists, terminal care specialists, psychiatrists, other doctors, psychologists and social workers, among others.

It is my understanding that at least some of these bodies have not been consulted. Getting a limited number of professionals to discuss between themselves, making proposals on such an important national issue is simply not enough.

May I suggest that the document be withdrawn, and all bodies consulted, before the proposal is presented again for discussion to the public.

The title of the document reads ‘Public Consultation on Assisted Voluntary Euthanasia’. This title obscures the real issue and should be specifically changed to ‘Public Consultation on Assisted Voluntary Suicide’.

A phrase in the document itself clarifies this: “It must be the patient themself who carries out the final procedure that leads to the end of their life”. In practice this means that a patient is taking his or her own life, i.e. committing suicide. I write this so that the public can understand exactly what is being proposed in this document.

On a personal basis and as a doctor, may I declare that I am against assisted suicide because I believe in the dignity of life.

As a doctor, I am obliged to do my best to preserve life. Doctor-assisted suicide goes fundamentally against the doctor’s role as healer.

If this proposal were to be put to law, it would be a severe blow to doctor-patient relationships.

If I were a patient, I would not want a person whom I trust to heal me to also have the right to help kill me.

Some proponents of euthanasia hold that actively helping terminally people to die helps these people die in a dignified way. Does this mean that terminally ill patients who choose to die naturally from their disease are not dying a dignified death?

In the document the government declares that “We guarantee that everyone will receive the best possible care until the final moments of life”.

Other parts of the document emphasise the importance of the state and medical services continuing to promote and invest in strengthening palliative care, and that this is being done in line with the commitments outlined in the government’s electoral manifesto as well as the palliative care strategy currently being implemented by the Ministry of Health.

Unfortunately, the fact is that there are a number of palliative services which are not yet available in Malta. For example, a number of people with terminal illnesses suffer from pain, which can be severe, and this can lead some to want to end their lives. Proper and complete relief from this pain is possible and can help reduce the number of people wanting to end their life.

Healthcare professionals do their best to relieve this pain and make life as comfortable as possible, but certain current treatments and medications accessible in other countries for the relief of this pain are not available in our hospitals. This applies also to palliative measures other than the relief of pain.

May I suggest that the government provide funds for these treatments before proposing legislation to help people commit suicide. I write this because if assisted suicide is legalised as an option for patients who are dying, the government may be tempted to allocate resources away from palliative care, in spite of any electoral promises made. There is evidence to show that this has happened in some of the countries that have legalised assisted suicide. Even as it is, the current provision of palliative care in Malta, if anything, needs to be improved, and not made worse.

Another part of the document states that: “The termination of life through assisted voluntary euthanasia shall be considered a natural death, provided that the board has verified and certified that all legal procedures have been duly followed.” May I ask, how can any death caused by a voluntary act on the part of any person ever be considered as a natural death? This despite whatever any eventual law might say.

The document continues with: “Members of the medical profession who have a conscientious objection have the right not to participate in the process that leads to assisted voluntary euthanasia”. May I ask, what happens if a medical professional other than a doctor, be it a nurse or other healthcare professional, objects to taking part in the procedure? Will these be protected by law?

The document obliges the medical professional not willing to participate in this process to refer the patient to other professionals. This clause may raise problems as members of the medical profession who have a conscientious objection to this procedure and who refer a patient for this procedure may be somehow legally and morally interpreted as actually having taken part in the procedure as a “middleman”.

The document states that a patient is not breaking any law if they consciously refuse medical care and treatment and that a law recognising a patient’s right to assisted voluntary euthanasia would mean that such an act would no longer be considered a criminal offence.

I think one must here point out the vast difference between a patient refusing treatment and another patient who actually commits suicide.

Patients who refuse treatment for a terminal illness are making a declaration that they wish to die naturally from their disease without medical involvement, while suicide is the deliberate action of killing oneself. This, incidentally, is often preventable with adequate assistance.

As I mentioned at the start of this document, I am against this proposal of assisted suicide. Our palliative services are inadequately funded, and the government should, prior to any other consideration, keep true to its electoral promises to provide the facilities to optimise these services.

Joseph Azzopardi is professor of medicine and specialist in internal medicine, diabetes and endocrinology.