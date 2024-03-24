An internationally acclaimed TV series watched globally, Living in the Light of The Gospel, is premiering on TVM and TVMNews+ on Monday. This initiative is aimed at offering a better understanding of the Bible.

Leveraging expertise from media production company Tribe, each episode features stunning footage filmed in cathedrals and churches around Malta.

Leading the groundbreaking series is Fr Martin Cilia, MSSP, whose unwavering dedication to spreading the teachings of Christianity infuses each episode with integrity and depth. His role as the face of the series adds an additional layer of authenticity and connection that resonates with viewers.

Already broadcast on esteemed platforms like Shalom World TV, TV Maria Channel Philippines, New Faith Network, and now also on PBS, the series has garnered widespread acclaim and respect. Utilising Shalom World TV’s extensive reach of eight million viewers across 140 countries, Living in the Light of the Gospel has emerged as a beacon of hope and inspiration for those in search of guidance and enlightenment.

As the series gears up for its PBS debut, plans are under way to extend its reach to Turkey. From the ancient churches of revelation to the historic journeys of the Apostle Paul, Turkey offers a tapestry of rich historical sites that serve as a testament to the enduring legacy of Christianity.

The series will be aired from March 25 to Good Friday on TVMNews+ at 7.30pm, and on TVM from March 25 to Maundy Thursday at 2.30pm, and on Good Friday at 6am.

For more information, visit https://thelightofthegospel.com.