The European Union must send a "strong, united message" to condemn “flagrant violations” of international humanitarian law in Gaza, President Myriam Spiteri Debono said earlier this week.

Speaking at a recent event marking Italy's National Day, the President focused her attention on the war in the Middle East, declaring that the EU "cannot stay silent in the face of such brutal and unrestrained military action and the unparalleled humanitarian tragedy that continues to unfold.”

“Even wars have rules,” she stressed. “The current situation is completely untenable and we must stand up for the principles and values that we believe in under all circumstances.”

Spiteri Debono called on the EU to send a “strong united message” to unequivocally condemn and disapprove of these “flagrant violations” of international humanitarian law.

“This is destruction of humanity,” she said.

Underscoring the urgency of a just and lasting peace, the President reaffirmed Malta’s support for a Two-State solution and expressed hope that the recognition of Palestine by key international actors may positively influence the situation.

However, she added that such a solution must ultimately be adopted by the two principal parties involved, Israel and Palestine.

The President also addressed “deeply concerning” developments in Libya, stressing the importance of enforcing the arms embargo imposed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 1970.

She reaffirmed Malta’s willingness to continue working closely with Italy on the shared challenge of migration and called for a holistic strategy that addresses its root causes.