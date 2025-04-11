An evening of reflection is being held at the old parish church of St Julian’s (Lapsi church), in the context of the Holy Week and the Jubilee Year, on Palm Sunday at 7.30pm.

The event, titled Ave Crux, Spes Unica, will bring together sacred texts, music and the masterful painting depicting The Descent of Christ from the Cross, attributed to Mattia Preti, which will be displayed in the church for the occasion.

It will feature readings from a wide range of theological and literary sources, accompanied by sacred music from harpist Jacob Portelli, the Cordia String Ensemble and soprano Dorothy Camilleri Baldacchino, with reflections read by Philip Farrugia Randon.

Organised by Għaqda Dilettanti Knisja ta’ Lapsi, San Ġiljan, the event is open to the public for free.