An event uniting voices, talents and hearts in support of animal welfare is being held at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema on May 3.

Organised by the MSPCA, A Night at the Salesians will bring together people from all sectors to send a ‘clear message’: “Our animals matter, and Malta is ready to do better”.

The event will shine a spotlight on the need for stronger legislation, effective enforcement and, most importantly, a cultural shift towards empathy and respect − for animals, and for one another, the organisers said.

Maggie Roberts, a leading UK figure in animal welfare and director of Feline Welfare at Cats Protection, will be a guest speaker.

There will also be performances by Matthew James (vocals), Tricia Dawn Williams (piano) and the Alison White dancers.

The event will be hosted by Colin Fitz.

Doors open at 7pm. Every ticket includes a welcome drink, a goody bag and entry in a raffle with the chance to win various prizes, including dinners, designer dog collars, bowling tickets and various other gifts.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

A Night at the Salesians is supported by main sponsors Alf Mizzi Foundation, Sparkasse Bank, Grands Suites, OKX, Forestals, the Government of Malta’s ministry for agriculture, fisheries and animal rights, and Wagging Tails Pet Parlour, and gold sponsors Browns and Tipico.