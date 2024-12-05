Local thrash metal ambassadors Mur.Doc 104 will be joined by Spanish crossover thrashers Electrikeel and local newcomers Impertex for a night of fast and intense music at The Garage in Żebbuġ on December 7.

Active since 2015, the local quintet is known for their fierce yet melodic rhythm sections, versatile drumming and powerful vocals. They have made a name for themselves by giving energetic live performances in events such as the Malta Doom Metal Festival, Metal Over Malta and the Farsons Beer Festival, among others. In March 2023, they released their debut EP titled The Undying, receiving major positive reviews from both the local and international press.

Their mission has remained the same since the band’s inception, Mur.Doc 104's drummer Oliver Farrugia says.

"We've been active in the scene for a while now but our mission has never changed. Our intention is to re-establish metal as a valid alternative to mainstream music, raise awareness of the immense talent that the local metal scene offers, while also giving an opportunity to local metalheads to experience great bands from the European underground scene.”

Saturday’s gig, The Living Thrash Vol. 3, is the third edition of the event organised by the band.

“The third edition of is particularly special to us since we will have a young local band (Impertex) go on stage for their first time ever and helping young blood take over from older bands is a matter of immense satisfaction to us. The local metal scene is strong, but a generational change is sorely needed and it is bands like Impertex that can guarantee that metal remains relevant for years to come,” Farrugia says.

Made popular in the 1980s by bands like Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax, thrash metal is a particular sub-genre of heavy metal music renowned for fast and furious guitar riffs accompanied by aggressive drumming. Having a clear influence from bands like Judas Priest, yet pushing the tempo up a couple of notches, thrash has always been an avenue for meaningful social critique.

The Living Thrash Vol.3 will take place at The Garage in Żebbuġ, on December 7. Entrance is €10 and tickets can be obtained at the door.All details about the event and the band can be found on www.murdoc104.com. And the band’s socials @mur.doc104. For more information, e-mail mur.doc104.malta@gmail.com.