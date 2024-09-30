A series of events are planned to mark the seventh anniversary of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Organisers Repubblika and Occupy Justice have invited the public to follow the events to mark the day the journalist was killed as she drove out of her home in Bidnija.

Repubblika will be inaugurating a new strategy and manifesto against corruption entitled 'Defending our integrity', as well as a new documentary.

A silent vigil will be held in Bidnija on October 16 at 3pm while a demonstration is planned for the same day in Valletta.

French journalist Françoise Laborde and Italian businessman Tiberio Bentivoglio, who works against organised crime, will be among the speakers.

"It is our duty to shoulder our responsibility for the worst thing that could have happened in our country. We need to learn and build a better country for our children," said Repubblika president Vicki Ann Cremona.

Louiselle Vassallo from Occupy Justice said Caruana Galizia did not remain indifferent when the corrupt and the criminals seized power.

The organisers are appealing for donations on crowdfunding site fundrazr.com/Daphne-7Years.