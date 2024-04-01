Premier League strugglers Everton revealed an £89.1 million ($112 million) loss for the 2022-23 season in their latest financial accounts on Sunday.

Everton’s losses were a significant increase from the 2021-22 season, when their accounts showed a £44.7 million deficit.

The Goodison Park club have blamed the indefinite suspension of sponsorship deals with key commercial partners as mitigation for the increased loss.

Everton’s latest accounts, which also show heavy investment in the club’s new stadium, comes at a time when their finances are under scrutiny.

The Toffees are due to find out before April 8 the verdict of a second charge of breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

