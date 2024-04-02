Comedian James Ryder has confirmed he will run for European Parliament elections in June, after his initial announcement was assumed to be an April Fools joke.

The timing of his announcement, on April 1, led many to believe it was a prank, but Ryder has told Times of Malta that he does indeed intend to run as an independent candidate.

“Every circus needs a clown,” he said.

According to Ryder’s campaign website - seriouspolitician.com - Ryder has three key promises: to listen, learn, and make you laugh.

His campaign slogans include 'We've had worse' and 'Ryding our way to MEP 2024'.

Comedian James Ryder is best known for hosting The Late Night Show with James Ryder. Photo: Facebook/James Ryder

The host of The Late Night Show with James Ryder said on his website: "A politician should represent the Common Man. There is no one more common than me".

When asked which Maltese politicians inspired him to contest, he said, “All of them. This is a culmination of all of them. “

He will make an official statement on Friday and if he sticks to his pledge, it will be the first time a comedian has stood for elections in Malta.

However he has some global leaders that he can call on for inspiration.

President Zelensky of Ukraine was a comedian before being elected in 2019 and ultimately transforming himself into a convincing war leader.

European Parliament elections will be held in Malta on June 8.