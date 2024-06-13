Proposed revisions to the way that building heights are interpreted could give rise to additional floors being allowed to be built within urban conservation areas, sparking concern from conservation groups.

The Planning Authority is currently running a public consultation to amend a policy in Development Control Design Policy, Guidance and Standards, a controversial document commonly known as the DC15.

Previously, height limitations for buildings were set by the number of floors that could be built in any given area, as set out by the local plans.

However, an annexe included in DC15, Annexe 2, laid out a table in which the maximum allowable heights of buildings previously indicated as floors, had now been converted into metres.

Should the amendments to policy 35 of DC15, which regulates allowable building height, be accepted, it will formalise this interpretation of the guidelines.

Speaking to Times of Malta, architect and Din l-Art Ħelwa president Patrick Calleja said that when it comes to urban conservation areas, the door has been left wide open to interpretation.

According to the revision document published by the PA on the consultation, building heights in the UCA that do not exceed the height of their street facade will be determined by a “streetscape analysis”, while any additional height above this will be assessed based on the policy that regulates setback floors.

It also says that when UCA buildings face open areas, such as piazzas, the countryside or a seafront, a setback of at least 4.25 metres will be required.

“If height limitation in the UCA will depend on the streetscape then it means it is open to interpretation,” Calleja said.

“The impact will be felt all over Malta, even in the UCA. Buildings at the border of the UCA could be built up to five floors, obstructing views of UCA buildings. We’re going to see everywhere covered in apartments.”

This is another planning disaster

Calleja and DLĦ are urging people to object to this policy because they say it will allow developers to squeeze in an extra floor into their developments thus creating denser buildings that will increase crowding and further strain the public infrastructure that supports them.

Calleja also pointed out that the 2007 local plan interpretation document makes it very clear that considering the number of floors is a key point in assessing whether a development is suitable.

“Floors are also centres of activity generation. This is a very important concept and not giving it the due consideration will result in increasing the development intensity in an area over and above that which is statutorily indicated in a local plan. Therefore, unless the local plan’s policy or its interpretation indicates otherwise, development proposals should strictly adhere to the number of floors stipulated in an approved local plan,” the interpretation document reads.

The 2007 local plan interpretation document concerning the interpretation of building heights

DLĦ are not the only ones raising concerns about this, with Wayne Flask of il-Kollettiv calling the move “another planning disaster”.

'Years of prolonged construction'

Flask said that this reform would see several areas in Malta opened up to developments of up to five storeys, running the risk of “ruining” villages and which “guarantee years of prolonged construction”. He claimed that the policy will also lead to the sanctioning of several illegal buildings.

“In an attempt to satisfy a building lobby that doesn’t have anywhere else to build, this change in policy will assure more floors for developers and less quality of life for the general public,” he said.

Flimkien għal-Ambjent Aħjar is also urging its members to object to the policy change, highlighting that the policy is unclear on precedence in the UCA.

“With this consultation, we are unable to determine if the policy will be changed for building height limitations for Urban Conservation Areas, as we are given a small part of the policy, with some changes and some others staying the same,” they said.

“This blanket increase of one floor on traditional townhouse areas designated as one, two or three floors and will further undermine these areas, allowing five-storey apartment blocks in Malta’s towns and villages with no consideration for existing streetscapes.”

Objections can be sent via email to consultation_dc15@pa.org.mt until Monday, June 17.