A former policewoman allegedly pretended to have been kidnapped, telling her elderly mother she was in danger and pleading with her to pay a "ransom", a court heard on Tuesday.

The woman’s mother called the police on June 2 night, explaining that her daughter, Graziella Francalanza, a 43-year-old mother-of-two, had called to say that she was in danger.

Someone was holding her against her will and was demanding €3,000 as ransom money, the accused told her mother, sounding “scared.”

Francalanza's partner, 44-year-old Darren Spiteri from Qormi, also spoke to her parents.

More calls followed and the worried parents told the ‘kidnapper’ that they could not cough up €3,000. All they had was €80.

Meanwhile, following an investigation, police finally tracked down Francalanza at a Sliema residence.

“She was not tied up or anything,” explained inspector Roderick Attard, while summing up the events leading to the arrests.

All factors appeared to indicate that this was a case of extortion by the woman and her partner who was arrested in his car.

Both Francalanza and Spiteri were escorted to court on Tuesday afternoon, pleading not guilty to extortion.

The woman was separately charged with driving carelessly and dangerously on that June 2 night as well as without a licence.

Her partner was separately charged with breaching bail conditions.

Both pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was objected to given the fear of tampering with evidence, particularly since the main witnesses were the accused’s elderly parents.

Since both accused were drug addicts, there was a risk they would commit future crimes.

Defence lawyer Marion Camilleri shot down that latter argument as totally unfounded.

The prosecution always cited the fear of tampering with evidence when objecting to bail, yet did not produce the alleged victims’ version upon arraignment.

Adequate bail conditions could counter the prosecution's fears and the case could likely end up before the drug court, which would spare the accused from jail time, she said.

“It’s a pity she’s here,” added Camilleri, explaining that Francalanza was a former police officer.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, turned down the request since the alleged victims were the accused’s own elderly parents. Therefore there was a real fear of tampering.

The court recommended that the prison authorities were to afford the accused assistance to tackle their drug problem.

Inspector Roderick Attard prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are defence counsel.