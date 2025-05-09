This month, EXANTE brings together compliance leaders on the 15th of May 2025, at EXANTE’s Conference: “Navigating the Future of Compliance: an EXANTE first for Malta”.

Drawing on their own hard-earned experience and with a commitment to accountability, EXANTE is looking to act as a catalyst in accelerating a wider industry shift: from viewing compliance as a cost centre to recognising it as a source of strategic value.

“We believe compliance is not a constraint on innovation — it is what makes innovation sustainable,” says Natalia Taft, Global Head of Compliance at EXANTE. “We’re trying to create a platform for compliance, technology and financial industry professionals to engage candidly on how we move from reactive oversight to proactive, intelligent governance.”

EXANTE’s position at the intersection of high-growth finance and regulatory complexity places it in a unique position to host these conversations.

“The speed at which AI is being deployed across financial markets demands a new kind of compliance function - one that is embedded in strategic decision-making, not operating in retrospect,” Taft adds. “This summit is planned as a working forum to help facilitate that outcome.”

Like many financial institutions, EXANTE has faced scrutiny as an expected part of operating in a tightly governed sector. We understand that hosting such a debate and open discussions would have its objectors, but we understand that to move forward as an industry, we must build and address issues we believe control our sector.

“In today’s environment of rising regulatory expectations, credibility isn’t about avoiding scrutiny — it’s about how you respond to it,” says Taft. “We believe real leadership in compliance means engaging with tough questions openly and transparently — including sharing our own experience of what it looks like to navigate regulatory inquiry responsibly.”

The choice of Malta is deliberate. As an agile and rapidly developing European financial centre, it offers both the scale and mindset needed for meaningful collaboration.