Demolition and excavation works will be banned from tourist spots from June 15 and September 30.

In a joint press statement on Tuesday, the Building and Construction Authority and the Malta Tourism Authority issued a long list of streets where it would be illegal to carry out construction work.

The two authorities said the initiative is to lessen the inconvenience that such construction work generates for residents and visitors.

“The enforcement of the subsidiary Legislation 623.08 (third Schedule 1c) is one way of alleviating the inconvenience that construction sites cause both on the tourism industry and on the number of Maltese families moving to live in these areas. The demolition and excavation phases at a construction site are an inconvenience to the surrounding residences,” the statement reads.

Any illegal works that occur during this period in the identified localities and streets can be reported to the BCA over the phone at 138 for both Malta and Gozo, during and after office hours.

The full list of localities and streets where demolition or excavation works are prohibited during the summer months may be viewed here.