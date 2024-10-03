Contractors demonstrating outstanding practices will be honoured at Malta's inaugural "Excellence in Construction Awards" in February.

"We have taken this initiative because we want to set an example and a standard that contractors and developers can follow," said Reuben Xuereb, CEO of organising company QP.

QP is a Maltese construction company whose activities are mostly abroad. The awards are being supported by the government and most of the construction industry's stakeholders.

Xuereb said he would like the government to eventually introduce standards certification that go above and beyond the contractors' licence. Contractors should need such certifications to be able to participate in certain projects.

Xuereb said his company was often asked for internationally recognised standards certification when applying to build abroad. Certification from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) was often required when applying for projects.

Construction reform minister Jonathan Attard endorsed the initiative saying the awards would help bring about higher standards in the construction sector.

"This initiative is about more than a simple awards ceremony, it is an initiative to recognise excellence, encourage collaboration and inspire future generations to engage in good practices in the construction industry," he said.

He said the winners of the awards would be able to showcase their achievements as evidence of their good practice.

Those contractors wanting to be nominated for an award can do so here.

The winners of the 12 award categories that are up for grabs will be decided by an international jury.

The categories are:

Dedication to Sustainability

Quality & Workmanship

Workforce Training & Development

Commitment to Wellbeing,

Health & Safety Innovation,

Research & Development

Excellence in Demolition & Excavation Works

Excellence in Infrastructure & Civil Works

Excellence in Mechanical & Electrical Installations

Excellence in Finishing Works

Conservation Awareness

Considerate Developer

Contractor of the Year

The Excellence in Construction Awards is supported by construction reform ministry.

The award is endorsed by the University of Malta, the Occupational Health & Safety Authority, the Building and Construction Authority, the Malta Development Association, Kamra tal Periti, the Malta Chamber of Construction Management, the Chamber of Engineers, Assoċjazzjoni Bennejja u Kuntratturi, the National Building Council, the Malta ESG Alliance and the Environment and Resource Authority.